Punjab Congress Chief Files PIL in High Court Seeking Ban on Series 'Lawrence of Punjab'

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has sought a ban on Zee5's web series 'Lawrence of Punjab'.

Amarinder has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a ban on the release of the upcoming OTT project, which is based on the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The petition alleged that the series misrepresents the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is involved in illegal activities, and could have a negative influence on young people. It also highlights the lack of pre-certification for OTT content and calls for stricter regulatory guidelines.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on 24 April 2026, while the series is set to be released on 27 April 2026.

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Earlier, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote a letter to ZEE5's Grievance Officer, seeking the immediate suspension or deferment of the release of the web series.

In his letter addressed to Akshaya Joshi, Grievance Officer, ZEE5, Warring called for immediate suspension and deferring the release of 'Lawrence of Punjab' web series pending a lawful review.

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"I am constrained to submit the present complaint raising serious legal and constitutional concerns regarding the proposed release of the web series titled 'Lawrence of Punjab' on your platform. It has come to my knowledge from promotional material and credible public sources that the said series is purportedly based on the life and activities of a notorious gangster, Lawrence Bishoni, involved in organised criminal networks, against whom multiple serious criminal proceedings are pending before competent courts," the letter said.

He said the platform's description of the series itself shows that "it would be glorifying a criminal and a gangster, which would amount to direct promotion of unlawful activities," adding that such content could "romanticise and legitimise criminal conduct" and create "aspirational value around criminality."

"The description of the web series itself shows that it would be glorifying the life of a gangster, which would amount to the promotion of unlawful activities. The subject matter of the series is therefore not fictional in abstraction, but relates to a real individual associated with ongoing criminality, thereby attracting heightened legal scrutiny," the letter said.

"The web series, therefore, would be glorifying a criminal and a gangster, which would amount to direct promotion of unlawful activity," it added.

Interestingly, 'Lawrence of Punjab' reminded many moviegoers of the 'Lawrence of Arabia' film because of its similar title. The landmark classic, nominated for ten Oscars, revolves around the enigmatic T Lawrence, a British intelligence officer stationed in Cairo, who helped the Arab forces in their campaign to overthrow the Ottoman Empire.