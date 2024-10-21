sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Punjab: Farmers Block Highway in Phagwara to Protest 'Tardy' Paddy Procurement

Published 15:10 IST, October 21st 2024

Punjab: Farmers Block Highway in Phagwara to Protest 'Tardy' Paddy Procurement

The protesting farmers led by BKU (Doaba) President Manjit Singh Rai squatted on the highway, blocking the Phagwara-Nakodar and Jalandhar-Ludhiana routes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Punjab: Farmers Block Highway in Phagwara to Protest 'Tardy' Paddy Procurement
Punjab: Farmers Block Highway in Phagwara to Protest 'Tardy' Paddy Procurement | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:10 IST, October 21st 2024