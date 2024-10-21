Published 15:10 IST, October 21st 2024
Punjab: Farmers Block Highway in Phagwara to Protest 'Tardy' Paddy Procurement
The protesting farmers led by BKU (Doaba) President Manjit Singh Rai squatted on the highway, blocking the Phagwara-Nakodar and Jalandhar-Ludhiana routes.
Punjab: Farmers Block Highway in Phagwara to Protest 'Tardy' Paddy Procurement | Image: ANI
