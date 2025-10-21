Punjab Former DGP, Wife Among 4 Booked For Son’s Suspicious Death; Video Alleging Threat To Life Triggers Probe

Panchkula, Haryana: Police have registered an FIR (First Information Report) against four people in connection with the death of Aquil Akhtar, the son of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa. Akhtar was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Panchkula on October 16.

Aquil Akhtar is the son of former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and former minister Razia Sultana. The FIR was registered at the Mata Mansa Devi police station in Panchkula against the deceased's father, mother, sister, and wife

Giving details of the incident, Shrishti Gupta, DCP, Panchkula, said, "Former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and former minister Razia Sultana's son, Aquil Akhtar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in MDC, Panchkula. We received a complaint and based on that, we have now filed an FIR under sections of murder and conspiracy. The FIR has been registered against the family members, including the deceased's father, mother, sister, and wife."

Investigation Details

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. The deceased's mobile phone and social media videos will be examined as part of the inquiry.

"The complainant has expressed suspicions based on the allegations of foul play. There is a video that the deceased posted on social media in which he says that if he was found dead, there is a dying declaration in a diary and also mentions the possibility of being poisoned. We have included all of these in our investigation to ensure complete transparency and a fair inquiry in this matter," Shrishti Gupta, DCP, Panchkula, said.

“We have immediately constituted an SIT under an ACP rank officer and are investigating on the basis of proper scientific evidence. The viscera samples are currently under analysis, and the cause of death will be determined once that report is received,” she added.

Deceased's Last Video Before Death

Aqil Akhtar had also posted a self-recorded video on his X handle in August, accusing his family of trying to kill him or frame him in false cases and send him to jail.

In the video, he made grave allegations against his family members including the fact that he was upset with his wife's affair with his father.

Watch the video here: