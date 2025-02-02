Published 15:19 IST, February 2nd 2025
Punjab: Fuel Pump Employee Shot Dead in Kapurthala
Three unidentified persons allegedly shot dead a petrol pump staff near Kheeranwali village on Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said on Sunday.
Kapurthala: Three unidentified persons allegedly shot dead a petrol pump staff near Kheeranwali village on Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night when three persons who came on a motorbike had a minor scuffle with the petrol pump employee. Later, one of them allegedly fired at him and all three fled from the spot.
Kulwant Singh was taken to a hospital at Jalandhar and later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said it has registered a case of murder and an investigation was underway.
