Punjab Govt Dismisses DSP For Facilitating Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV Interview

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Thursday dismissed a DSP-rank officer from service for allegedly facilitating the recording of an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in police custody.

The dismissal orders were issued by Secretary, the Department of Home Affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. The government invoked powers under Article 311 of the Constitution to dismiss DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu.

In March 2023, a private news channel ran two interviews of Bishnoi.

As per the dismissal order, the SIT constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court concluded that Sandhu, a Punjab Police Service (PPS) service officer, facilitated the recording of the interview by a TV Channel while he was in the custody of CIA, Kharar.

A special investigation team of Punjab Police in its report submitted to the high court in July last year had said that the interview that "tends to glorify crime and criminals" was conducted when the gangster was in Punjab Police's custody in Mohali's Kharar over two years ago.

Bishnoi is one of the accused in the 2022 singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

In October, seven police officials were suspended in connection with Bishnoi's interview.

Sandhu was placed under suspension vide order dated October 25, 2024 and a charge-sheet was also issued.

"..It is not reasonably practicable to hold an inquiry into the charge-sheet issued to Gursher Singh Sandhu, under suspension, in view of non-cooperative attitude of the officer.

"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the state government is satisfied that Gursher Singh Sandhu, has severely dented the image of Punjab Police as a result of his misconduct, negligence and dereliction of duty during the occurrence of the interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, while in custody of CIA Kharar.

"His failure to perform his duty properly is a gross violation of the discipline and conduct rules of the Punjab Police," reads the dismissal order.

The government orders came after approval by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the appointing authority for the PPS cadre officers.

The Punjab government had last month informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has decided to dismiss the DSP from service in connection with the interview. The court was hearing a suo motu matter related to the use of mobile phones by inmates on jail premises.