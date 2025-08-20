Republic World
Updated 20 August 2025 at 17:51 IST

Jalalabad Renamed to Parshurampuri: HM Amit Shah Approves Name Change of UP Town

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially approved the renaming of Jalalabad, a town in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, to Parshurampuri.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Jalalabad Renamed As Parshurampuri | Image: Lok Sabha
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially approved the renaming of Jalalabad, a town in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, to Parshurampuri on Wednesday. 

The decision was communicated via a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the UP Chief Secretary, stating that the central government has “no objection” to the name change.

Union Minister Jitin Prasada, who hails from Shahjahanpur, called it a “moment of pride for the Sanatani society”, expressing gratitude to Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Prasada described the move as a tribute to Lord Parshuram, saying he felt like a humble instrument in a sacred task made possible by divine grace.

The government has approved the renaming of Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh to Parshurampuri, honoring the legendary warrior-sage Lord Parshuram. Lord Parshuram, a revered warrior-sage in Hindu tradition, is often associated with valor and dharma.

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 17:35 IST

