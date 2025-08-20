Jalalabad Renamed to Parshurampuri: HM Amit Shah Approves Name Change of UP Town

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially approved the renaming of Jalalabad, a town in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, to Parshurampuri on Wednesday.

The decision was communicated via a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the UP Chief Secretary, stating that the central government has “no objection” to the name change.

Union Minister Jitin Prasada, who hails from Shahjahanpur, called it a “moment of pride for the Sanatani society”, expressing gratitude to Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Prasada described the move as a tribute to Lord Parshuram, saying he felt like a humble instrument in a sacred task made possible by divine grace.