Punjab Horror: Elderly Woman Gets 40 Stitches After Being Attacked, Dragged by Stray Dogs in Khanna

Khanna: An elderly woman was hospitalized after being attacked and dragged by a pack of stray dogs in Punjab ’s Khanna on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Nai Abadi area and was captured on CCTV.

The victim, a housemaid, was seen being pulled down by her leg as she tried to rush toward a house’s gate to escape. The dogs bit her arm and face and only retreated when a person threw a sharp object at them from their home. Local residents quickly gathered and rushed her to the hospital.

Doctors at the government hospital confirmed that the victim required approximately 40 stitches for her injuries. According to reports, she was attacked for the third time in the week.

Reports state that stray dog attacks have been a growing concern in the locality.

In a similar incident in Punjab, another woman was mauled by stray dogs during a morning walk. Meanwhile, in Mathura, a three-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs while playing outside his house.