Punjab National Bank Loan Fraud Case: Belgium Court Approves Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi's Extradition To India
Choksi's extradition order was cleared by a court in Antwerp on Friday. He was arrested in Belgium in April on an extradition request from India in connection to the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case.
In a major setback for fugitive Indian jeweler Mehul Choksi, who is accused in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case, a Belgian court has approved his extradition to India.
Choksi's extradition order was cleared by a court in Antwerp on Friday.
He was arrested in Belgium in April on an extradition request from India. The court stated that his arrest in Belgium was valid.
His bail plea was rejected by a Belgian court in September.
In a letter to Belgium on September 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs requested Choksi's extradition for trial in India and assured that he would be kept in the Arthur Road jail complex.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) specified barrack no. 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai as the designated facility for Choksi's detention. The letter outlined several binding guarantees to ensure humane and dignified treatment. Each detainee would be provided a minimum of three square meters of personal space, excluding furniture, in accordance with norms set by the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT). Barrack no. 12 has a maximum operating capacity of six persons, and at the time of reporting, the two identified cells were unoccupied.
According to the letter, sleeping arrangements in the barrack include a clean, thick cotton mat (described as a mattress), pillow, bedsheet, and blanket. Metal or wooden beds may be provided based on medical advice or court orders. The cells are equipped with grilled windows, ventilators, and ceiling fans, and are subject to routine cleaning, pest control, and a continuous municipal supply of drinking water. Sanitation facilities include an attached toilet and bathroom, partitioned from the living area, with a flush toilet and washbasin, as well as bathing amenities within the cell.
The letter said, "Detainees will receive adequate food three times daily, with accommodations for special dietary needs subject to medical approval. A jail canteen and provisions such as fruits and basic snacks are also available. Daily outdoor exercise is permitted in an open-to-sky yard, and indoor recreation includes board games and casual badminton. The jail also offers yoga, meditation, and access to a library and reading materials."
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case, which they allegedly orchestrated through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking in connivance with some bank officials at the Brady House branch in Mumbai. Choksi is accused under various provisions of Indian law, including Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Sections 409, 420, 477A, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA), 1988.
