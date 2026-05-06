Punjab on High Alert After Twin Blasts: CCTV Visuals of Jalandhar Explosion Surface, Fresh Blast Rocks Amritsar

New Delhi: Punjab has been put on high alert after two separate blasts rocked Jalandhar and Amritsar within days, prompting heightened security measures and a multi-agency investigation into the incidents.

CCTV visuals from the Jalandhar blast, which surfaced on Tuesday, captured the moment a powerful explosion took place near the BSF Chowk area. The footage reportedly shows a scooter parked near the site moments before a sudden blast lights up the area, sending shockwaves through nearby localities.

The Jalandhar incident had triggered concerns among security agencies, with preliminary inputs indicating possible links to Pakistan-based handlers and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives. Investigators are analysing CCTV footage, forensic samples and local surveillance inputs to trace those involved.

Even as the probe into the Jalandhar explosion continues, another blast was reported late Tuesday night near the Khasa cantonment area in Amritsar.

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According to police, the explosion occurred along the boundary wall outside the Army camp situated opposite the BSF’s Khasa camp on Attari Road. The sound of the blast was heard across a wide radius, leading to panic in the area and an immediate deployment of police and security personnel.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the Amritsar incident so far.

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Amritsar Rural SP Aditya S. Warrier said police received information regarding the suspected blast around 10:50 pm, following which senior officers, along with Army officials stationed in the cantonment area, rushed to the spot.

“The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted checks at the site while the FSL team collected evidence, which has been sent for sampling and testing. We are examining how many blasts occurred and the exact nature of the incident,” the officer said.

A forensic investigation is currently underway, and officials said further details would emerge only after the analysis is completed.

When asked whether the Amritsar blast could be linked to the earlier Jalandhar explosion, SP Warrier said any connection between the two incidents could only be established after the investigation progresses.