Punjab Police Arrests Two Suspects For Spying And Leaking Sensitive Information To Pakistan

Amritsar: The Punjab Police have arrested two suspects in Amritsar for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The two accused, identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, were allegedly found involved in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistan intelligence operatives. The security agencies and the Punjab police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain the extent of the information shared by the accused to their Pakistan-based handlers. The investigating agencies are also trying to ascertain information regarding those involved in espionage against India.

Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh, while talking to news agency ANI, said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have issued instructions that we immediately arrest and imprison any anti-national element we get information about. One such information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them."

"They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him," the SSP added.

According to SSP Maninder Singh, the accused were paid Rs 5,000 for small information and Rs 10,000 for more sensitive information regarding military movements. He also explained, "According to the initial investigation, they got Rs 5,000 for small information and Rs 10,000 for more sensitive information about movement or something else." The accused had also been involved in picking up heroin consignments from the border, and their role in the narcotics trade is being investigated.

The police recovered a large quantity of weapons and RDX from the accused. SSP Singh said, "We have recovered a lot of weapons and RDX." The recovery of explosives and arms suggests that the accused were involved in more serious activities than just espionage.

Police Reveals ISI Connection

The police are investigating the matter, and an FIR has been registered under relevant sections and probe has been initiated. The senior police official added, "We have registered an FIR number 92 under the Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act, and we are keenly investigating the matter."

As per the police, the accused had a partner, identified as Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI. The police official said, "They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him."

The arrests come at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating. The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, has led to a strong response from the Indian government. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.