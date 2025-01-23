sb.scorecardresearch
  Punjab Police Withdraw Additional Security Cover For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns

Published 20:23 IST, January 23rd 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab Police Withdraw Additional Security Cover For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns

New Delhi: The Punjab police have withdrawn additional security personnel assigned to the former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. This decision comes after Delhi police raised concerns regarding the involvement of Punjab’s security forces in protecting Kejriwal outside the state.

Updated 20:23 IST, January 23rd 2025