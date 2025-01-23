Published 20:23 IST, January 23rd 2025
Punjab Police Withdraw Additional Security Cover For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns
Punjab Police Withdraw Additional Security Cover For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab Police Withdraw Additional Security Cover For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Delhi Police Concerns | Image: Video Grab
New Delhi: The Punjab police have withdrawn additional security personnel assigned to the former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. This decision comes after Delhi police raised concerns regarding the involvement of Punjab’s security forces in protecting Kejriwal outside the state.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:23 IST, January 23rd 2025