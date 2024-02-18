English
Updated September 8th, 2021 at 08:55 IST

Punjab reports 27 new Covid cases

Press Trust Of India
Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) With 27 fresh cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday, the infection tally rose to 6,00,877 in Punjab, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related death reported from Patiala, the toll reached 16,447.

The toll figure includes two fatalities, which were not reported earlier.

The number of active cases in the state was 320.

Mohali reported 10 cases, followed by three each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, among the new cases.

Thirty-one people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,110, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 65,124.

With the death of an 81-year-old man, the toll figure reached 815.

The number of active cases in the city was 34 while the number of cured persons was 64,275. PTI CHS VSD MGA MGA

