Abandoned Over His Sexuality, How Gay Sex Worker Killed 11 Men in Punjab in 18 Months

Chandigarh: In a sensational case from Punjab , a man was arrested from Rupnagar for killing 11 men in the last 18 months, said police. The “serial killer” has been identified as Ram Saroop alias Sodh, a resident of Chaura village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Taking to X, the Rupnagar Police tweeted, "In a major breakthrough, Rupnagar Police has solved 3 blind murder cases and arrested 1 person. During the investigation of murder cases,district police arrested Ram Saroop @ Sodhi S/o Kesar Singh R/o Vill.Choda PS Garhshankar dist.Hoshiarpur,who admitted to commit 11 incidents(sic)."

Saroop (33) was initially arrested in connection with a murder of one Maninder Singh of Kartarpur Sahib. Maninder Singh (37) used to serve tea and water at Modra toll plaza and he was murdered on August 18.

It was during Singh's murder investigation that Saroop confessed to killing 10 more men apart from Singh. Chilling details have emerged in the murders.

Serial Killer Engaged in Sexual Acts With Victims

It has come to light that murderer worked as a sex worker and he primarily targeted men whom he killed over payment disputes after engaging in sexual acts with them. In some cases, he strangled the victims or used objects like bricks to bludgeon them to death.

Accused's Modus Operandi, Wrote "dhokebaaz”

With a disturbingly consistent modus operandi, he would ask for lift from male targets he encountered at night. He would then negotiate monetary terms with them. If dispute over payment aroused, the situation would often escalated to violence. After killing the men, the accused would seek "forgiveness" by touching the victims’ feet and writing the word “dhokebaaz” (traitor) on their backs.

Media reports also suggest that the serial killer would often offer lifts to men, then rob and kill them if they resisted.

In one of the cases, Saroop wrote “dhokebaaz” (cheater) on the back of one of his victims after killing him. The victim was identified as an ex-soldier who was working as a security guard in the state.

Reports, citing police, mentioned that the killer strangled his victims with a piece of cloth, though in some instances, victims died from head injuries caused by blunt objects like bricks.

In his confession to police, the killer told how his criminal acts were often fuelled by alcohol. He told police that in one case, he negotiated Rs 150 for sexual services with a mechanic, but a dispute over payment triggered violence. But he claimed the mechanic attacked him first using a stick. As a response, he strangled the victim to death with his muffler and later sought forgiveness from the corpse.

Turmoil in Personal Life Over His Sexual Orientation

Further, the killer was abandoned by his wife and three children after they discovered his homosexuality around two years ago.

As part of prove, his medical examination will be conducted to ascertain if he was infected with HIV.

Murders in 3 Punjab Districts

The 11 killings took place in Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur in the last 18 months.