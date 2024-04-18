Advertisement

Mansa: An FIR has been registered against an alleged conspiracy in which someone applied for disability pension using a fake stamp and signature of late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur. It is being alleged that the conspiracy was hatched to implicate the family of Sidhu Moosewala in a legal matter. However, the conspiracy was revealed and based on the complaint, a case was registered by the police in the alleged matter.

According to police sources, Charan Kaur, who is also the sarpanch of the Musa village of Punjab, came to know about the issue. Later, on the complaint of her husband Balkaur Singh, a case was registered against unknown persons at the Mansa police station City-2 in Punjab.

Police are investigating the case

Reports suggest that the Aadhaar Card of Paramjeet Kaur, wife of Veerpal Singh, a resident of Laduka in the Fazilka district, was tampered. Her photograph was changed in the application for disability pension, while a forged signature and seal of Sarpanch Charan Kaur was put on it.

After the submission of the application online, the application reached the CDPO office and the information was sent to local Sarpanch Charan Kaur for its verification.

As soon as Charan Kaur, the sarpanch, came to know about the application on February 17, she shared the same with her family, following which Charan Kaur’s husband Balkaur Singh cross checked the truth behind the application. During the inquiry, he searched for the applicant and the disabled woman named Paramjit Kaur in the entire Musa village, but they did not find any such woman in the village.

He later found that Paramjeet Kaur’s application had the signature and seal of the sarpanch, following which he lodged a complaint with the police on February 21.

Now, a case in the matter has been registered by the police after over two months.

A senior police official stated that a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

He further added that during preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the disability pension application, documents attached to it and the seal of the sarpanch were all forged. The team is trying to nab the accused, he added.

