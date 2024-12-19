Punjab Woman Tampers Passport To Hide Arrival Date To India From Parents

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman from Punjab was arrested by immigration authorities after they discovered irregularities in her passport, reportedly related to her attempts to conceal details of her recent travels. The woman was attempting to leave India and fly to Toronto for a new job when the discrepancies were noticed.

According to media reports, the woman had studied in Canada for five years and had returned to India to visit her parents. She was scheduled to leave India and head back to Toronto to begin a new job. However, authorities flagged her passport when they discovered that it had been tampered with.

It was later revealed that the woman had changed the dates in her passport to conceal the fact that she had arrived in India earlier than she had told her family. The woman reportedly wanted to hide the fact that she had met a male friend before visiting her parents.