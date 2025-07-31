Punjabi Singer Gill Manuke Arrested For Brandishing Pistol At Gym And Threatening Gym-Goer

Mohali: Punjabi Singer Gill Manuke, also known as Satwant Singh, has been arrested in Punjab's Mohali for threatening a man with a gun in a gym. According to the police, Manuke was booked under the Arms Act for allegedly threatening a man at gunpoint during an altercation at a local gym. The incident, which took place on July 28 at around 9 pm, was captured on CCTV footage, and the video clip later went viral.

According to sources, the confrontation began over a dispute regarding access to gym equipment. It is being alleged that Gill Manuke allegedly pulled out a pistol and brandished it, shouting at the individual he was arguing with. Others present at the gym attempted to pacify the situation, but the singer's actions only escalated the conflict. The video footage, which has since gone viral, showcases Manuke's menacing behaviour, leaving everyone shocked at the gym.

Following the incident, Gill Manuke and his brother Jaswant Singh were arrested by the Mohali Police. A pistol was recovered from the duo during the arrest. An FIR has been registered at the Sohana Police Station under charges of criminal intimidation and possession of an illegal weapon.

Mohali City-2 DSP Harsimran Singh Bal confirmed that Manuke had a license for the weapon, but the police are currently verifying its validity.

Later in the day, Manuke and his brother were produced before a Mohali court, where a one-day police remand was granted to facilitate further investigation. The police are reviewing the CCTV footage as crucial evidence in the case. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal stated that the singer waved a pistol to assert control over gym equipment, leading to the registration of a case under the Arms Act.

After the incident, the locals have raised concerns about the growing gun culture in Punjab. The people are also questioning the implications of Manuke's behaviour on the youth and society at large, as he is a public figure. Given Manuke's popularity, particularly with his famous song ‘Parcho ka kya, parche to marda te hi pande hain’, this incident may have big repercussions on his career and public image.