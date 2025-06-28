Puri Rath Yatra: 750 Devotees Fall Ill Due to Heat and Crowd, 12 Critical in ICU

Puri: During the grand Rath Yatra celebrations held on Friday in Puri, Odisha, over 500 devotees suffered injuries as thousands of people gathered to pull the huge chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra through the streets, following the centuries-old tradition that draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the country every year.

As per health officials present on-site, the majority of injuries occurred due to overcrowding and the intense summer heat combined with high humidity levels, which caused many to collapse or faint during the procession, especially as the crowd surged forward to get closer to the chariots and ropes.

Ambulances and medical teams were already stationed near the Lord Jagannath Temple area as part of precautionary measures, and those who were injured or felt unwell were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, ensuring that no major casualties were reported during the massive religious gathering.

Odisha minister Mukesh Mahaling, while sharing updates, said that a few people collapsed because of the extreme weather conditions but were quickly rescued and taken to the hospital by emergency response teams, and he also assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to make sure proper medical care is provided to those affected during the celebration.