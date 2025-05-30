Put Your Hands Down or They’ll Hurt: PM Modi’s Caring Moment With Child Melts Hearts | WATCH | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday brought a light-hearted moment during his powerful rally speech in Kanpur. Spotting a child enthusiastically waving at him for a long time, PM Modi paused and smilingly said, “This child's hands are up in the air for a long time. Your shoulders will start aching later.”

PM Modi Hails Indian Army and Operation Sindoor

PM Modi, while addressing, praised the Indian Army’s recent success in Operation Sindoor, calling it a game-changer that had “rattled India’s enemies.”

He emphasized that the operation was not just a military triumph but a clear demonstration of India’s indigenous defence strength, notably highlighting the BrahMos missile.

‘We Entered Their Homes’

Referring to the cross-border strikes during Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “We destroyed terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan, hundreds of miles in, entering their home.”

He lauded the courage of Indian women, saying the world had witnessed “the anger of Indian daughters and sisters turn into action.”

The Prime Minister added that the strike had left Pakistan so shaken that it was “forced to plead for an end to the conflict.”

Sending out a clear message to hostile forces, PM Modi warned, “Let no one be under any illusion. The one who was begging during Operation Sindoor must not forget — it is not over yet.”

“Pakistan's old game of distinguishing between state and non-state actors will not work anymore,” he added.

‘Dushman kahin bhi ho, haunk diya jayega’