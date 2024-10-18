Published 00:01 IST, October 19th 2024
Putin and Modi to Discuss Boosting Bollywood's Presence in Russia During Upcoming BRICS Summit
Putin expressed interest in boosting Bollywood in Russia, highlighting its popularity, ahead of talks with Modi at the BRICS Summit on October 22-23.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Putin and Modi to Discuss Boosting Bollywood's Presence in Russia During Upcoming BRICS Summit | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:01 IST, October 19th 2024