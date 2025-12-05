Putin In India Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi-Russian Prez Handshake Sets Tone; Ceremonial Welcome At 11 AM, Key Bilateral Talks Ahead

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi for a key two-day state visit aimed at strengthening India–Russia strategic ties amid global geopolitical shifts. | Image: Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The Nation witnessed a rare protocol break as Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed him at Palam airport before hosting a private dinner at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The two leaders held an informal meeting and private dinner at the Prime Minister’s residence where both sides discussed defence cooperation, trade imbalance, Russian oil supplies, and emerging technology partnerships. Formal bilateral-level engagements, ceremonial welcome, and major agreements are scheduled to take place today.

On Friday, December 5, Russian President Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome in the morning at 11 AM, visit Rajghat and hold day-long talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House, where both sides are expected to seal major defence agreements - including additional S-400 systems - along with the 2030 Strategic Economic Roadmap covering trade, energy, aviation, nuclear cooperation and labour mobility.

Discussions will also address delayed military projects, potential Su-57 procurement, oil purchase terms amid the Ukraine war, and reducing the widening trade imbalance. Putin will also launch a new India-focused Russian state media channel and attend the Russia-India Business Forum before concluding the visit with a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and departing for Moscow late Friday night.

What to Expect

Through the day, the focus will shift from ceremonial protocol to substantive negotiations. After receiving a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and paying respects at Rajghat, President Putin will join Prime Minister Modi for high-level bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. The discussions are expected to centre around long-term defence cooperation, India’s access to discounted Russian crude, and finalising a more stable trade settlement system amid sanctions.

Key sectors including nuclear energy, space technology, shipping connectivity, and emerging technologies such as AI and cybersecurity are also on the agenda. Multiple agreements and MoUs are likely to be signed, followed by a joint press statement and an official luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister. The outcomes of today’s engagements will shape the future trajectory of India–Russia ties, particularly at a time when global geopolitical alignments are shifting.