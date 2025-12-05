Updated 5 December 2025 at 08:12 IST
Putin In India Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi-Russian Prez Handshake Sets Tone; Ceremonial Welcome At 11 AM, Key Bilateral Talks Ahead
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on December 4, 2025, for his first visit to India since 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received him at Palam Airport, underscoring the importance of the visit. Putin was taken to the PM’s residence for a private dinner, marking the start of the two-day 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The Nation witnessed a rare protocol break as Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed him at Palam airport before hosting a private dinner at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The two leaders held an informal meeting and private dinner at the Prime Minister’s residence where both sides discussed defence cooperation, trade imbalance, Russian oil supplies, and emerging technology partnerships. Formal bilateral-level engagements, ceremonial welcome, and major agreements are scheduled to take place today.
On Friday, December 5, Russian President Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome in the morning at 11 AM, visit Rajghat and hold day-long talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House, where both sides are expected to seal major defence agreements - including additional S-400 systems - along with the 2030 Strategic Economic Roadmap covering trade, energy, aviation, nuclear cooperation and labour mobility.
Discussions will also address delayed military projects, potential Su-57 procurement, oil purchase terms amid the Ukraine war, and reducing the widening trade imbalance. Putin will also launch a new India-focused Russian state media channel and attend the Russia-India Business Forum before concluding the visit with a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and departing for Moscow late Friday night.
What to Expect
Through the day, the focus will shift from ceremonial protocol to substantive negotiations. After receiving a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and paying respects at Rajghat, President Putin will join Prime Minister Modi for high-level bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. The discussions are expected to centre around long-term defence cooperation, India’s access to discounted Russian crude, and finalising a more stable trade settlement system amid sanctions.
Key sectors including nuclear energy, space technology, shipping connectivity, and emerging technologies such as AI and cybersecurity are also on the agenda. Multiple agreements and MoUs are likely to be signed, followed by a joint press statement and an official luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister. The outcomes of today’s engagements will shape the future trajectory of India–Russia ties, particularly at a time when global geopolitical alignments are shifting.
5 December 2025 at 07:54 IST
Putin Says India-Russia Ties Not Directed Against Any Country
Russian President Vladimir Putin said India–Russia cooperation is not aimed against any nation, including the United States. Speaking ahead of his India visit, Putin responded to questions on global reactions to the partnership and said every country, including the US, pursues its own economic policies. He noted that Russia does not follow tariff-driven practices and remains committed to open trade aligned with World Trade Organisation principles.
5 December 2025 at 07:50 IST
Russia Has Been India’s 'Sukh Dukh Ka Saathi', Says Piyush Goyal
peaking at the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Russia has always stood by India in both “good and difficult times”. He noted that bilateral trade is nearing USD 70 billion but remains below potential, with India’s share in Russian imports still under 2 per cent. Goyal said both sides aim to push trade beyond USD 100 billion by 2030, with strong prospects in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics, telecom, and skilled talent exchange. The forum, themed “Sell to Russia”, focused on boosting Indian exports and creating more balanced two-way trade.
5 December 2025 at 07:42 IST
Roscongress Chief Invites Indian Industry to Expand Business in Russia
Putin In India Day 2 LIVE: Alexander Stuglev, CEO and Chairman of the Roscongress Foundation, which hosts the India–Russia Business Forum, said the forum is held annually to track progress, address challenges and strengthen business cooperation. He noted that sector-specific and major economic events are also organised in Russia and invited Indian businesses to participate, assuring support in finding reliable partners and expanding commercial opportunities.
5 December 2025 at 07:42 IST
Russian Education Agency Launches New Delhi Branch Amid Putin Visit
Putin In India Day 2 LIVE: As the Russian Education Agency - a joint venture of Synergy Corporation and Innopraktika India - opens its New Delhi office, Synergy President Vadim Lobov said the launch marks an important moment in bilateral ties. He expressed confidence that the collaboration will strengthen educational exchanges and create new opportunities for Indian students studying in Russia. Lobov added that the agency will offer guidance on universities, career opportunities and skill development, acting as a bridge between both countries.
5 December 2025 at 07:41 IST
Cultural Diplomacy: PM Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to Putin
Putin In India Day 2 LIVE: After dinner, PM Modi presented Putin with a Russian-language edition of the Bhagavad Gita, noting that its teachings inspire millions around the world — a symbolic gesture underlining cultural ties between India and Russia.
5 December 2025 at 07:41 IST
PM Modi Welcomes Putin With Hug at Delhi Airport
Putin In India Day 2 LIVE: Putin landed in New Delhi Thursday night and was greeted personally at Palam Airport by Narendra Modi - a rare gesture for a visiting foreign leader. The leaders left the airport together and reached Modi’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for a private dinner.
