Qasim's Brother Hasin, Suspected Pak Spy Accused of Sharing Sensitive Pictures of Army Establishments With ISI, Arrested

New Delhi: After Qasim, another suspected Pakistani spy, identified as Hasin, has been arrested by security agencies as the crackdown continues. The 42-year-old Hasin, the elder brother of Qasim, was detained in Rajasthan's Deeg district.

According to reports, Hasin visited Pakistan around 15 years ago to meet his relatives. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency for the past 4-5 years.

Hasin is accused of sending pictures of sensitive army establishments to Public Information Officers (PIOs) in exchange for money. He also allegedly provided an OTP to activate WhatsApp in Pakistan. Officials revealed that ISI handlers assisted him in obtaining a visa for his younger brother, Qasim.

Delhi Police officials stated that they have sought further custody of Hasin for an in-depth investigation into his espionage network across the country.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Qasim on espionage charges in Rajasthan’s Mewat region on Friday.

According to reports, Qasim had visited Pahalgam in March, just a month before the brutal terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

His arrest followed after a video surfaced from his second visit to Pakistan, where he was seen giving an interview to a Pakistani YouTuber, stating that visiting the country felt like home.

These developments alerted security agencies, leading to his arrest. Qasim reportedly expressed that he liked Pakistan so much and traveled to the country twice within just three months. Both the suspects are now being interrogated further.

Major crackdown on Pak spies in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Security agencies have intensified their crackdown on Pakistani spies and informers following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent civilians were shot dead by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Over the past couple of weeks, investigation agencies and police have made multiple arrests from Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, tightening the noose on suspects accused of espionage, spying for Pakistan, and engaging in anti-national activities.

Among those arrested is Jyoti Malhotra, an Indian YouTuber and travel blogger who runs the channel 'Travel with Jo'. She has been taken into police custody.