Qatar Airways Flight Diverted From Goa to Bengaluru Due to Poor Visibility
A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Goa was diverted to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday due to "poor visibility" at the Manohar International Airport
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Qatar Airways Flight Diverted From Goa to Bengaluru Due to Poor Visibility | Image: Shutterstock/ Representational
