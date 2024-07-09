sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:44 IST, July 9th 2024

Qatar Airways Flight Diverted From Goa to Bengaluru Due to Poor Visibility

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Goa was diverted to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday due to "poor visibility" at the Manohar International Airport

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Qatar Airways Flight Diverted From Goa to Bengaluru Due to Poor Visibility
Qatar Airways Flight Diverted From Goa to Bengaluru Due to Poor Visibility | Image: Shutterstock/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:44 IST, July 9th 2024