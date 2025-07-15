QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026: Delhi Most Affordable City For Students, Bengaluru & Mumbai In List

QS World Rankings: QS World Ranking has released the list of the best student-friendly cities in 2026. In the QS ranking, Delhi tops in terms of global affordability; Mumbai and Bengaluru are also on the list.

QS Best Student Cities 2026: Delhi Tops Affordability

In the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2026 Indian cities are ranked in terms of student affordability, with Delhi being named the most affordable city for students worldwide. The rankings, released by London-based research organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), assess cities based on factors like affordability, employer activity, student mix, and university rankings.

QS Best Student City Ranking 2026

Indian Cities in the Spotlight

Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are ranked on several parameters such as global affordability, student friendliness, education model and infrastructure.

Delhi: Climbed 7 spots to 104th, and ranked #1 globally for affordability, making it a standout choice for budget-conscious students.

Mumbai: Ranked 98th globally, making it the top student city in India. It excelled in affordability and employer activity, placing in the global top 50.

Bengaluru: Made the biggest leap among Indian cities, jumping 22 places to 108th. It also ranked 59th globally in employer activity, reflecting strong job prospects.

Chennai: Rose 12 spots to 128th, showing steady improvement in student appeal.

Seoul Is Best Among All

Seoul dethroned London to become the world’s best student city, followed by Tokyo and London. London’s drop was attributed to a steep decline in affordability, falling to 137th globally in that category.

India’s rise in the rankings is seen as a result of infrastructural changes, more investments in higher education system.

