QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026: Delhi Most Affordable City For Students, Bengaluru & Mumbai In List

Updated 15 July 2025 at 20:24 IST
QS World Rankings: QS World Ranking has released the list of the best student-friendly cities in 2026. In the QS ranking, Delhi tops in terms of global affordability; Mumbai and Bengaluru are also on the list.
In the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2026 Indian cities are ranked in terms of student affordability, with Delhi being named the most affordable city for students worldwide. The rankings, released by London-based research organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), assess cities based on factors like affordability, employer activity, student mix, and university rankings.
Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are ranked on several parameters such as global affordability, student friendliness, education model and infrastructure.
Seoul dethroned London to become the world’s best student city, followed by Tokyo and London. London’s drop was attributed to a steep decline in affordability, falling to 137th globally in that category.
India’s rise in the rankings is seen as a result of infrastructural changes, more investments in higher education system.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked as the best university in the world, while nearly 500 universities have improved their performance since last year.
Published 15 July 2025 at 20:24 IST