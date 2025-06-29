'Quoted Out Of Context': Indian Embassy Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks On Operation Sindoor In Indonesia

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Indonesia has come forward to clarify comments made by Defence Attache Captain Shiv Kumar regarding Operation Sindoor, stating that his remarks were quoted out of context in media reports. The controversy arose after Captain Kumar's presentation at a seminar in an Indonesian university, where he detailed the Indian military's response during the initial phase of Operation Sindoor.

Captain Shiv Kumar reportedly mentioned that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan on the night of May 7 while targeting terror-linked sites in Pakistan. His revelation triggered a row, with the Congress accusing the government of "misleading" the country. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera slammed the PM Narendra Modi-led government for not being transparent about the operation's details.

Following the row, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia has now clarified that Captain Kumar's remarks were misrepresented in the media. According to the embassy, the defence attache's presentation conveyed that the Indian Armed Forces serve under civilian political leadership, unlike some other countries in the neighbourhood. The embassy also reiterated that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist infrastructure and that the Indian response was non-escalatory.

Congress Party's Accusations

The Congress leaders have been vocal in their criticism of the government's handling of Operation Sindoor. Jairam Ramesh questioned why the Prime Minister refused to chair an all-party meeting over the operation and why the demand for a special session of Parliament was dismissed. Pawan Khera alleged that the Centre "misled the nation from the start" by failing to disclose the aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor.