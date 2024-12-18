Published 19:30 IST, December 18th 2024
R. Bharat Sangam: Fusion of Music and Literature on Republic Bharat, Where to Watch Live Streaming?
Republic Bharat will host 'Sangam - Sahitya, Sur and Shakti' on Dec 20, featuring eminent personalities from literature, art, music, politics, sports.
Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: To celebrate the culture and art of India, Republic Bharat is going to organize 'Sangam - Sahitya, Sur and Shakti' on Friday, 20 December this year . Republic Bharat is going to decorate this platform to showcase the artistic and cultural heritage of India. The stage of 'Sangam' will have stalwarts from the world of literature, art, music, politics, sports and entertainment.
India's number 1 news channel 'Republic Bharat' will organize 'Sangam' on Friday, 20th December at Republic Media House, headquartered in Sector 158. During this time, the giants of the music and literature world will gather on the stage of Republic. Come, be a part of this artistic festival and celebrate the cultural program of India. The giants of the music and literature world will thrill you on the stage of Republic Sangam.
Watch here live from home
The live telecast of 'Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti' will be on Republic Bharat channel from 9:30 am on Friday. There will also be live streaming on all our social media platforms. Where users will keep getting every update related to it continuously. Apart from this, you will also be able to read on our website.
These celebrities will participate in Republic Bharat Sangam
Republic Media Network brings to you the exemplar of India's artistic soul, literature, music and power. Many eminent personalities will be participating in Republic Bharat Sangam.
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism
- Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP
- Smriti Irani, former Union Minister
- Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri actor and MP
- Anupam Kher, Actor
- Kartik Aaryan, Actor
- Annu Kapoor, Actor
- Raghubir Yadav, actor
- Yami Gautam, Actress
- Vikrant Messi, actor
- Akshara Singh, Bhojpuri actress
- Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Kathak dancer
- Swati Mishra, Singer
- Sachchidanand Joshi, writer
- Surendra Sharma, comedian
- Anamika Ambar Jain, poet
- Dastango Himanshu Bajpai, storyteller and litterateur
- pragya sharma dastango
- Bosco Martis, Choreographer
- Kanhaiya Mittal, Bhajan Singer
- Sanjukta Parashar, IPS
- Nasreen Shaikh, captain of the Indian women's Kho-Kho team
- Malini Awasthi, folk singer
- Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist
Art is a depiction of vibrant paintings that reflect folklore, culture and emotions. There is no limit to artistic expression. Be it soulful literature or beautiful dance. This confluence of Republic Bharat also aims to take the cultural heritage forward among the people of India through literature, music and power.
