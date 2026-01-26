R-Day 2026: CRPF And SSB Motorcycle Daredevils Showcase Skill On Kartvaya Path

New Delhi: Dare Devils of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) set hearts aflutter with their super show of motorcycle skills on Kartavya Path. The first formation jointly displayed Assistant Commandant Seema Nag and Assistant Commandant Naveen Kumari. These daredevils presented a salute to the President at Kartavya Path.

Constable Saji K.S. of the SSB moved forward with courage and composure in one-wheel riding at Kartavya Path. SSB Inspector Shahnaz, along with 18 of her fellow soldiers, and CRPF Constable Seema Pundir, along with 11 of her fellow soldiers, formed the Sarvatr Suraksha formation at Kartavya Path. Assistant Commandant Rishu Shrikant Palande, CRPF, along with 11 of his fellow soldiers, demonstrated remarkable target acquisition during an encounter with Naxalites in a Naxal-affected area at Kartavya Path.

Inspector Jyoti Yadav and Constable Tahir of the SSB, along with 10 of their fellow soldiers, and Havildar Sarita Bisht of the CRPF, along with four of her fellow soldiers, demonstrate modern communication technologies of the Digital India era at Kartavya Path. Constable Shivalila of the CRPF, along with nine of her fellow soldiers, performed the beam roll on a moving bike at Kartavya Path. Explaining the importance of yoga, Constable Om Prakash and Constable Namita of the SSB, along with four of their fellow soldiers, performed yoga on a moving Bullet at Kartavya Path, executing various Surya Namaskar postures and Shirshasana in mid-air.

Sub-Inspector Rita Bist of the CRPF, along with five of her fellow soldiers, and Constable Priyanka Singh of the SSB, along with five of her fellow soldiers, moved forward in formation on a chariot at Kartavya Path. Constable Soni Devi of the CRPF, along with four of her fellow soldiers, and Constable Navprabhat of the SSB, along with his fellow soldier, stand face to face on a moving bike at Kartavya Path, aiming at the target with courage and fearlessness.

Advertisement

Havildar Sunil Kumar of the SSB and Constable Neelam Gaurav of the CRPF dare to touch the sky fearlessly by climbing an 18-foot-high ladder from a moving Bullet at Kartavya Path. Havildar Rajkumar and Havildar Reddy of the SSB, along with 12 of their fellow soldiers, march forward in the Garuda.

formation at Kartavya Path, symbolising fearlessness, courage, and soaring high. Constable Rina Malik of the CRPF, along with six of her fellow soldiers, and Constable Shalina Sacheen of the SSB, along with six of her fellow soldiers, spread the message of combating environmental pollution and making India a green nation at Kartavya Path.