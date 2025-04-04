Rabies Outbreak Locks Down This Manipur Village—Containment Measures in Place

New Delhi/Churachandpur: Authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday declared New Zoveng village a containment zone following the confirmation of multiple cases of rabies, triggering public health concerns across the area.

The move came after district officials identified a serious threat to the health and safety of residents and animals, prompting strict restrictions under the directive of District Magistrate Dharun Kumar.

In an official order, the administration announced a complete restriction on the movement of domesticated pets and dogs in and out of the village. Additionally, the sale and transportation of domestic dogs have been banned with immediate effect. Officials were directed to launch a door-to-door surveillance and vaccination campaign to identify, monitor, and inoculate all pets and stray dogs in the village.

“Strict penal action will be taken against anyone found violating these containment measures,” the district magistrate warned.

What do the containment measures include?

Ban on the sale and transport of domestic dogs

Door-to-door health check-ups and rabies surveillance

Mandatory vaccination of pets and stray animals

Restricted entry and exit of animals in the affected zone

Rabies in India

India remains one of the countries most affected by rabies. According to a Lancet Infectious Diseases journal study, nearly 75% of animal bite cases in India are attributed to dogs, with an estimated 5,700 human deaths annually due to rabies.

The outbreak in New Zoveng has raised fresh concerns over animal control, awareness, and vaccination, especially in rural and remote pockets of the country where such zoonotic diseases often go unchecked until they pose large-scale risks.