Rabies Scare As Stray Dog Bites 10 Children In Karnataka’s Bagalkote
More than 10 people, mostly children, were hospitalised in Ilkal city, Bagalkote district, Karnataka, after being bitten by a stray dog, suspected to be rabid.
Karnataka: More than 10 people, mostly children, were hospitalised in Ilkal city of Bagalkote district in Karnataka on Monday after they were reportedly bitten by a stray dog that was suspected to be rabid. The dog attack was reported from different areas, including Gowlargudi, Junior College and Sharanabasaveshwara Temple.
The children have suffered severe injuries to the face, lips and chin. The attack has spread panic across the local communities. The children are currently undergoing treatment. The authorities have been asked to take immediate action to manage the stray dog menace and ensure the safety of the residents of Ilkal city.
This is a developing story.
