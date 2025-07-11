Radhika Yadav Deactivated Her Instagram, Police Probe Music Video Angle Behind State-Level Tennis Player Shocking Murder By Her Father

Radhika Yadav, state-level tennis player was shot dead by her father at her Gurugram residence | Image: File photo

Gurugram: Radhika Yadav, a rising state-level tennis player, was brutally shot dead by her father at their residence in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok Phase 2 on Thursday.

According to reports, her father, Deepak Yadav, fired five shots while Radhika was cooking in the kitchen. Three of the bullets struck her in the back, and she succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Radhika's father Deepak Yadav's shocking confession before police, says “Beti Ki Kamai…”

Deepak confessed to the crime, stating that he was disturbed by people taunting him for living off his daughter's earnings and not having a job of his own. Tensions reportedly escalated when Radhika refused to shut down the tennis coaching centre she had founded to train young aspirants.

At the time of the incident, only Radhika, her mother, and her father were at home. Her brother was not present at home and later made the first complaint to the police.

Police probe Radhika's appearance in music video

Authorities are also examining another possible angle. Radhika had recently featured in a romantic music video titled "Karwaan" alongside co-star Inaam Ul Haq. Released in 2024 under the LLF Records label and produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, the video resurfaced in public attention following her death. Radhika had reportedly deactivated her Instagram account after the video’s release.

Haryana Police are investigating whether the music video may have contributed to rising tensions within the family.