‘She Felt Suffocated’: Radhika Yadav's Best Friend Breaks Silence On Her Death | VIDEO

Radhika Yadav's Best Friend Breaks Silence On Her Tragic Death | Image: X

A video has surfaced on social media in which a woman, claiming to be Radhika Yadav’s best friend, shares disturbing details about the circumstances leading to the tennis player's murder, shedding light on years of emotional abuse and controlling behavior within her family.

Himanshika Singh Rajput, best friend of slain tennis player Radhika Yadav, has broken her silence—offering a chilling glimpse into the suffocating home environment that may have led to the tragedy.

Himanshika described Radhika’s life as controlled and stifled, with her father obsessively monitoring her movements, phone calls, and friendships.

She even dismissed rumors of any communal motive, saying there was no evidence of a “Love Jihad” angle, and that Radhika rarely spoke to anyone outside her family.

Despite being an international-level tennis player, Radhika was shamed for wearing shorts, talking to boys, and pursuing independence.

Her father reportedly couldn’t tolerate her success and autonomy, leading to years of emotional abuse.

Radhika was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram home on July 10.