'Kanya Vadh Kar Diya, Mujhe Maar Do': Radhika’s Father’s Spine Chilling Admission To Brother After Shooting Her Dead

Gurugram: In a disturbing revelation, the father of state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav reportedly approached his brother and confessed, “I have killed a girl. Please hang me.”

Speaking to the media, Vijay Yadav – Radhika’s uncle and the brother of the accused – said that his sibling had confessed to the crime and pleaded for punishment.

"Bhai, maine kanya vadh kar diya hai. Mujhe maar do.'.. He didn't reveal a reason... He said that he had lost his mind…," Vijay Yadav said.

Speaking further about the bond between Radhika and his father, Vijay Yadav said, "... Her father used to take her for training at 5 in the morning, and used to bring her back in the evening till the training was on. She had stopped going anywhere and everything else... He said it in the police station, too, that if there is a rule of hanging, then hang him... She was a tennis coach. In my opinion, she had not opened any academy of her own... These people were rich from the beginning. Her father has worked very hard. When everyone in their village had kutcha houses, they had a pucca house... There is no bigger punishment than realisation when a person himself is guilty."

When Vijay asked why he had done such a thing, his brother replied that he had lost his mind and asked him to either hang or kill him.

Radhika was a talented tennis player, says her uncle

Further speaking to the media, when asked whether Radhika was a good tennis player, her uncle said, “Yes, she was talented and had won several awards. If she hadn't been a good player, who would have given her those awards?”

Since her early childhood, Radhika’s father used to take her out to train every morning and she (Radhika) had stopped going anywhere and everything else.

When asked about the incident that occurred on July 10, Vijay Yadav recalled that upon first meeting his brother, Deepak Yadav told him, “I have killed a girl… Kill me.”

Radhika's father repeated same words at police station

Vijay stated that his brother repeated the same words at the police station, asking to be hanged, admitting he had done something terribly wrong but not explaining the reason behind it.

When questioned about Deepak Yadav’s confession that he was upset with people accusing him of living off his daughter’s earnings, Vijay responded that if anyone truly felt that way, they should have discussed it with the family.

Vijay clarified that his brother was angry about claims that his daughter was running a tennis academy. But there is no academy, she was a coach who worked across various academies. She did not run an academy of her own, to the best of his knowledge.

Expanding on his brother’s mental state, Vijay said he told Deepak not to let public opinion bother him. He reminded him that he had no financial difficulties, having worked his entire life and built one of the first proper houses in the area when others couldn't. His brother's financial condition remained sound since the beginning.

No greater punishment than self realisation, Vijay Yadav