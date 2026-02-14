Updated 14 February 2026 at 08:18 IST
Radiator Blast Triggers Explosion In Telangana Lab, No Casualties Reported
Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.
New Delhi: A massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said.
"A massive explosion occurred after radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories PVT in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Ten Fire vehicles have reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties have been reported and causes of explosion is yet to be revealed," fire officials said.
Further details are awaited.
