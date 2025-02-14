Radical Propaganda in Kashmir: Police Seize Books Used to Influence Young Minds

February 14: Srinagar Police on Friday conducted a search operation in the city after receiving credible intelligence about the clandestine distribution of radical literature linked to a banned organization. The search led to the seizure of 668 books allegedly promoting extremist ideologies, raising serious concerns about the ongoing efforts to radicalize Kashmiri youth.

A senior police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity said “The seized material is highly inflammatory and tailored to manipulate young minds. It distorts historical facts, glorifies violence, and portrays terrorists as martyrs. Over time, exposure to such content can create a deep sense of resentment and alienation among youth, making them vulnerable to extremist recruitment.”

Security experts have repeatedly highlighted Pakistan’s role in fueling terrorism in Kashmir by providing ideological and logistical support to banned organizations. Intelligence reports suggest that radical literature is frequently smuggled into the Valley, with digital copies also being circulated on encrypted platforms.

A counter-terrorism official elaborated, “This is a well-planned psychological warfare tactic used by Pakistan-backed groups to exploit local grievances. They systematically introduce such material in schools, mosques, and social media platforms to create a false sense of struggle. Many young men, instead of pursuing careers, get consumed by this propaganda and end up taking the path of terrorism.”

Locals have expressed concern over how such material influences young minds. Many fear that continued exposure to extremist narratives could push more youth toward terrorism.

“We have seen young boys being misled by such literature. They are brainwashed into believing a distorted version of reality, and before we know it, they take up arms,” said a local who wished to remain unnamed.

Another local parent added, “Radicalization has torn families apart. Many young men who joined terrorism after reading such material never returned. They left behind grieving parents, siblings, and young children who struggle to cope with their absence. The pain of losing a son to violence is unbearable, especially when we know they were once bright students with dreams of contributing to society. Instead of becoming doctors, engineers, or teachers, they were manipulated into picking up guns, and most of them died young,”.

History has shown that even well-educated individuals have been drawn into terrorism after being exposed to such radical ideologies.

Examples include Burhan Wani, a well-educated youth who was radicalized through extremist literature and online propaganda. Despite having a promising future, he abandoned his education to become a Hizbul Mujahideen Chief.

Similarly, Manan Wani, a Ph.D. scholar, chose terrorism over a successful academic career after being influenced by radical narratives.

Their cases clearly reveal how persuasive and dangerous such material can be in shaping young minds.

A senior officer explained, “These are not just isolated incidents. Several highly qualified youths, including engineers and scholars, have turned to terrorism after consuming extremist propaganda. The literature systematically conditions their mindset, making them believe that armed struggle is the only solution to their grievances. We are taking every possible step to curb this influence before more young lives are lost to terrorism.”