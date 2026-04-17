Radicalization in White Coats: How Medical Professionals Plotted AGuH’s Return

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir, has filed a detailed charge sheet against ten accused, including medical professionals, for allegedly reviving the banned Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Investigators say the group misused Jaish-e-Mohammed’s name to mask its operations and instill fear among citizens.

SIA’s investigation revealed that the so-called “Doctors Terror Module” was secretly working to re-establish Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist outfit earlier dismantled in Kashmir.

Contrary to initial suspicions, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had no involvement in the Red Fort bombing or the Nowgam poster campaign.

Officials said JeM’s name was deliberately invoked to exploit its notoriety and mislead security agencies.

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On October 19, 2025, inflammatory posters attributed to JeM surfaced in Srinagar’s Nowgam area. Investigators concluded these were part of a larger conspiracy aimed at creating panic, disrupting public order, and challenging India’s sovereignty.

The posters, however, were a smokescreen for AGuH’s revival, designed to conceal the group’s true motives while heightening psychological impact.

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The charge sheet names ten individuals, including doctors and professionals, accused of misusing their expertise and institutional access for terror activities. Among those charged are Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf Bhat, Maqsood Ahmed Dar alias Shahid, Irfan Ahmed Wage alias Owais, Zameer Ahmed Ahangar alias Mutlashi, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai alias Musaib, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather alias Javed, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Tufail Ahmed Bhat, and Dr. Umar Un Nabi of Pulwama, who was killed in the Red Fort suicide attack.

The probe uncovered that the module procured precursor chemicals to manufacture Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile explosive used in global terror incidents.

Activities were conducted inside residential areas and even within Al-Falah Medical College premises. Digital platforms were exploited to spread extremist propaganda, recruit operatives, and coordinate logistics, underscoring the sophistication of the plot.

Recovered explosive materials, digital forensic analysis, scientific evidence, and witness testimonies form the backbone of the prosecution’s case.