Raghav Chadha Moves Delhi High Court Against AI-Generated Deepfakes

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights against alleged misuse through artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated content.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by Justice Subramonium Prasad on May 21.

In his plea, Chadha has sought directions to restrain the creation and circulation of AI-generated deepfakes, morphed videos, synthetic voice clones, fabricated speeches and other deceptive digital material allegedly being shared on social media platforms.

The petition states that unauthorised use of his image, voice, likeness and identity through AI tools could mislead the public and adversely affect his reputation. He has sought protection against misuse of his persona in the digital space.

Advertisement

He earlier served as MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency between 2020 and 2022. After being associated with the Aam Aadmi Party for several years, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026.

The plea adds to a series of matters before the Delhi High Court concerning personality and publicity rights of public figures in the era of artificial intelligence. Actors including Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have previously secured relief against unauthorised use of their voice, image and likeness through AI-generated content.

Advertisement