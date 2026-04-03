Raghav Chadha Posts a Highlight Reel of His Speeches in the Parliament as AAP Leaders Predicts His Move to BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has issued a defiant response after senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership claimed he might be moving to BJP.

Chadha posted a 2 minutes and 40 seconds video featuring a rapid-fire series of clips showcasing the diverse issues he has issued on the floor of the House.This includes:

Taxes like England, services like Somalia

Plight of government banks

Removal of taxes for disabled pension for armed forces

Legalising virtual digital assets

Right to hire, Right to fire

Rising inflation, reduced income

Duopoly of airline companies

Taxpayer benefits

Cancer train of Punjab

Joint tax filing for married couples

Rural banking infrastructure

Water crisis in Punjab

Bringing land records to blockchain

Udaan cafes across Indian airports

Urban traffic congestion

Misleading branding of products

Gap between education and employment

Indexation of wages

Bharat Ratna demand for Bhagat Singh

One Nation, One Medical Treatment

Menstrual hygiene

He posted the video with just the image of the Indian flag.

While he has not directly addressed the swirling rumours about him joining BJP, the video is aimed at highlighting his individual political strength and a refusal to accept the "sidelined" label quietly. With the video, the internal rift within AAP continues to widen as both sides take their grievances to social media and the public eye.

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On Friday, April 3rd, 2026, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a formal response to MP Raghav Chadha, marking a significant public disagreement between the lawmaker and his party leadership. This development followed a video posted by Chadha earlier that day, in which he claimed his recent silence in the Rajya Sabha was not a choice, but the result of the party requesting the Secretariat to prevent him from speaking.

In its counter-statement, AAP criticized Chadha’s legislative conduct, alleging that he has failed to align with party actions during critical moments. Specifically, the party accused him of remaining in his seat during coordinated walkouts and suggested his presence was intended to ‘mark attendance’ to the Prime Minister.

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The party further questioned his commitment to the organization’s grassroots, citing his lack of public support for arrested party workers in Gujarat and his reported refusal to sign a formal motion regarding voting rights and the Chief Election Commissioner.