Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Raghav Chadha Urges for Free Subscription of Advanced AI Tools in the Parliament Session

Updated 20 August 2025 at 23:07 IST

Raghav Chadha Urges for Free Subscription of Advanced AI Tools in the Parliament Session

MP Raghav Chadha spoke in Parliament about providing free subscriptions to advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others for every Indian citizen.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
MP Raghav Chadha
MP Raghav Chadha | Image: Rajya Sabha
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

New Delhi: MP Raghav Chadha spoke about free subscription of advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude & others in Parliament on Wednesday. Chadha urged that every Indian be given free subscription of advanced AI tools.

Highlights of Raghav Chadha's Speech 

  1. Chadha demanded that every Indian citizen be granted free subscriptions to leading AI platforms. He argued that AI should not remain a privilege of the few but a right for all, akin to access to the internet or education.
  2. He cited examples from countries like UAE, Singapore, and China, where governments are already providing free or state-supported access to AI tools. Chadha urged India to keep pace with these forward-looking nations and avoid falling behind in the global tech race.
  3. During the session, he said, “AI is not just a technology, but an opportunity to dream big and accomplish those dreams.”

Chadha spoke about how AI is projected to generate $15 trillion in global value by 2030, and India must position itself to benefit from this boom. He also stressed on how widespread AI access could boost productivity, save time, and drive economic growth.

"His intervention in Parliament is not merely an appeal, but a visionary push for technological advancement and the empowerment of common people. However, the true test lies in its feasibility and economic viability

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 22:48 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source