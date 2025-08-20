Raghav Chadha Urges for Free Subscription of Advanced AI Tools in the Parliament Session

New Delhi: MP Raghav Chadha spoke about free subscription of advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude & others in Parliament on Wednesday. Chadha urged that every Indian be given free subscription of advanced AI tools.

Highlights of Raghav Chadha's Speech

Chadha demanded that every Indian citizen be granted free subscriptions to leading AI platforms. He argued that AI should not remain a privilege of the few but a right for all, akin to access to the internet or education. He cited examples from countries like UAE, Singapore, and China, where governments are already providing free or state-supported access to AI tools. Chadha urged India to keep pace with these forward-looking nations and avoid falling behind in the global tech race. During the session, he said, “AI is not just a technology, but an opportunity to dream big and accomplish those dreams.”

Chadha spoke about how AI is projected to generate $15 trillion in global value by 2030, and India must position itself to benefit from this boom. He also stressed on how widespread AI access could boost productivity, save time, and drive economic growth.