Raghav Chadha Urges for Free Subscription of Advanced AI Tools in the Parliament Session

Updated 20 August 2025 at 23:07 IST
New Delhi: MP Raghav Chadha spoke about free subscription of advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude & others in Parliament on Wednesday. Chadha urged that every Indian be given free subscription of advanced AI tools.
Highlights of Raghav Chadha's Speech
Chadha spoke about how AI is projected to generate $15 trillion in global value by 2030, and India must position itself to benefit from this boom. He also stressed on how widespread AI access could boost productivity, save time, and drive economic growth.
"His intervention in Parliament is not merely an appeal, but a visionary push for technological advancement and the empowerment of common people. However, the true test lies in its feasibility and economic viability
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 22:48 IST