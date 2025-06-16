Unseen Video Allegedly Shows Raja Raghuvanshi Trekking with Sonam Hours Before Murder

Raja Rahuvanshi Murder Case: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that claims to be the last video of Raja Raghuvanshi trekking with wife Sonam. The video was coincidentally recorded by a trekker coming down the hill in Meghalaya.

Video Shows Raja Raghuvanshi Trekking with Sonam Hours Before Murder

This is probably the last video of Indore couple in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. The video shows the couple trekking together just hours before Raja’s murder.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam

Honeymoon Murder Case

The video, accidently recorded by a trekker, captures Raja and Sonam walking along into the woods. The footage, which has now gone viral, is believed to be the last visual evidence of the couple together before Raja was allegedly killed.

In the clip, Sonam is seen wearing a white shirt, which police later found near Raja’s body. The trekker who unknowingly filmed the couple mentioned. “I think this was the last recording of them together,” he wrote, adding that Raja appeared completely unaware of what lay ahead.

Raja and Sonam Video

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Update

Investigations so far reveal that Sonam had allegedly planned Raja’s murder 11 days before their wedding. She was reportedly in a relationship with another man, Raj Kushwaha, who is now co-accused of planning the murder alongside three hired killers.

The group allegedly lured Raja into an isolated area before carrying out the murder.

Raja’s body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls, days after he was reported missing. Sonam, who initially presumed missing, later found in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 9.