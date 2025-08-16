Rahim Yar Khan Airbase's Fresh Satellite Image Shows Runway Repair Patch, Reaffirms Strike Impact

New Delhi: Fresh satellite imagery of Rahim Yar Khan Airport in Pakistan shows a newly laid repair patch on the runway. This is the exact same site struck by Indian missiles during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Despite visible signs of reconstruction, the runway remains officially closed, with Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) until 22 August 2025.

Current Status of Rahim Yar Khan Runway

The Rahim Yar Khan airbase and runway were hit by Indian Air Force precision strikes in May 2025 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

A massive crater—estimated at 19 feet deep and 43 feet wide—rendered the runway completely damaged.

Rahim Yar Khan Fresh Satellite Image

Satellite images now show a fresh patch laid over the crater area, indicating ongoing restoration of the Rahim Yar Khan base. The fresh satellite imagery once again proves that the base was struck and incurred heavy loss during the air strike, which Pakistan kept denying on and off.

Despite visible repairs, the latest NOTAM confirms the runway will remain closed to flight operations until at least 22 August 2025.

Rahim Yar Khan old image shared by Maxar

Rahim Yar Khan serves both military and civilian purposes, making its prolonged closure hint at a setback.

After the attack at this airbase, Pakistan had to reroute flight operations to alternate bases, reducing flexibility near the India-Pakistan border.