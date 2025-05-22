Rahim Yar Khan Airbase in ‘ICU’: PM Modi’s Strong Message to Pakistan in Bikaner

He hailed the unity and precision of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force during the operation. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase has been severely damaged and is now “in ICU.” PM Modi was speaking about the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a military campaign launched by India in retaliation to a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

‘Pakistan Forced to Kneel’: PM Modi on Military Response

PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, on Thursday, said, “Our army was given a free hand. All three forces together created such a Chakravyuh (strategic trap) that Pakistan was forced to kneel down.” He hailed the unity and precision of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force during the operation.

Indian Forces Devastate Key Pakistani Installations

Operation Sindoor entered its second phase after Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks on Indian civilian and military sites. The Indian Armed Forces responded with targeted strikes, aiming at high-value military installations including the Rahim Yar Khan airbase, Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Sukkur, and Chunian.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, during a press briefing, revealed high-resolution visuals showcasing a massive crater on the Rahim Yar Khan airbase’s runway. “You can see the pinpoint accuracy of our weapons,” he noted, emphasizing the damage rendered to Pakistan’s critical military infrastructure.

The Rahim Yar Khan airbase holds strategic value for Pakistan’s defense apparatus. Located in southern Punjab, it serves as a forward operating base facing India’s Rajasthan border and enables rapid deployment across eastern Pakistan. The extent of the damage is expected to significantly hinder PAF’s operational capabilities in the region.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, Indian forces carried out coordinated airstrikes on Pakistani terror hubs and military bases.