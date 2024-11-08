Rahul An Unguided Missile, Needs Coaching By Sonia: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a scathing attack at the Congress has asked Sonia Gandhi to coach her son Rahul as he compared the latter to an ‘unguided missile’.

Sarma, who is also the BJP 's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand , said tribals in the state were under grave threat as compared to Manipur .

"I urge Sonia Gandhi to train Rahul Gandhi , as an uncontrolled missile becomes unguided," Sarma said and accused him of trying to divide tribals, Dalits, and OBCs.

Talking to reporters, he claimed that while tribal population in Manipur was on the rise, it was dipping in Jharkhand due to rampant infiltration.

"Condition of tribals in Jharkhand is worse than Manipur....Rahul Gandhi never visited infiltration-hit areas such as Bhognadih and Gaibathan," he said.