Published 22:52 IST, September 17th 2024
Rahul Consciously Using Caste Card, Even Pak Astonished By His Comments: Sitharaman | Exclusive
Nirmala Sitharaman sharply criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Rahul Consciously Using Caste Card, Even Pak Astonished By His Comments: Sitharaman | Exclusive | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:18 IST, September 17th 2024