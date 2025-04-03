Rahul Gandhi A 50 Percenter When It Comes To Parliamentary Attendance

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi , the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, a self-proclaimed champion of democracy and a vocal critic of the Waqf Amendment Bill, has once again displayed his habitual disregard for parliamentary duties. Despite his loud opposition to the bill, he conveniently skipped the crucial debate in Parliament, only showing up just before voting, dressed in cargo pants and chappals as if attending a casual gathering rather than a serious legislative session. His blatant nonchalance and disregard for the dignity of the House have triggered widespread outrage, cementing his reputation as a leader who thrives on rhetoric but disappears when it’s time for real action. Rahul's absence from crucial parliamentary debates is not a one-time occurrence; his attendance record across multiple Lok Sabha terms highlights a consistent pattern of disengagement.

The numbers paint a damning picture: while the national average attendance in Parliament consistently ranges between 76-80%, Rahul Gandhi has barely managed to scrape past the 50% mark. Instead of engaging in meaningful discussions, he has gained infamy for winking at colleagues, dozing off during sessions, blowing kisses, forcing hugs, and indulging in immature theatrics. His participation in critical debates is virtually nonexistent, raising an unavoidable question: Does he see his parliamentary role as a serious responsibility or just another stage for political stunts?

The latest episode during the Waqf (Amendment bill) discussion is not an isolated instance but a recurring theme in his political career. Whether it's his unexplained absences during crucial debates, his half-hearted participation in governance, or his penchant for grandstanding outside Parliament while shirking responsibilities inside, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly proven that he is more interested in optics than outcomes. His casual approach to lawmaking not only undermines the credibility of his position but also disrespects the electorate that placed its trust in him. Leadership is about leading by example, but Rahul Gandhi has shown exactly how not to treat parliamentary responsibilities. Here’s a look at his attendance record over the years.

A Habit of Absenteeism: The Numbers Don't Lie

15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014)

Rahul Gandhi’s attendance : 43%

: 43% National average: 76%

During the 15th Lok Sabha, when Congress was in power, Rahul Gandhi attended less than half the sessions. Despite being positioned as the party’s future, he failed to show up for crucial debates and discussions. While other lawmakers, both from his own party and the opposition, made it a priority to represent their constituencies, Rahul Gandhi was often missing in action.

16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019)

Rahul Gandhi’s attendance: 52%

52% National average: 80%

With Congress reduced to a mere 44 seats in 2014, one would expect Rahul Gandhi to take his role more seriously and work harder to rebuild his party. However, his attendance remained abysmally low at just 52%, even as the national average increased to 80%. Instead of fighting legislative battles in Parliament, he was often seen taking extended vacations, vanishing for months at a time. His lack of commitment made it clear that he viewed Parliament as an occasional obligation rather than a duty.

17th Lok Sabha (2019-Present)

Rahul Gandhi’s attendance: 51%

51% National average: 79%

Even in the ongoing 17th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has barely improved. His attendance has stagnated at 51%, once again falling well below the national average of 79%. What’s even more concerning is his poor record during the crucial winter sessions, where his presence has been even lower. While key discussions on national security, economic reforms, and governance take place, Rahul Gandhi remains a rare sight in Parliament.

Mockery Instead of Governance

When Rahul Gandhi does make an appearance, his antics often grab headlines for all the wrong reasons. Whether it’s winking at his colleagues after forcefully hugging the Prime Minister or indulging in theatrical gestures, his contributions are often more about drama than substance. His lack of participation in debates and policy discussions only reinforces the perception that he is not serious about governance.

While other senior parliamentarians clock impressive attendance records and actively contribute to discussions, Rahul Gandhi seems to view Parliament as a stage for political stunts rather than a place for real work. His repeated absences not only let down his party but also his constituents, who have elected him to be their voice in the highest legislative body of the country.

A Leadership Crisis for Congress

Rahul Gandhi’s dismal attendance record is not just a personal failing; it reflects the broader crisis within the Congress party. If its so-called leader cannot be bothered to attend Parliament, how can the party expect to revive its fortunes? His repeated absence has allowed his political opponents to question his credibility and leadership, making it difficult for Congress to mount an effective challenge against the ruling government.

Time to Take Parliament Seriously

Rahul Gandhi’s track record in Parliament is one of absenteeism, lack of dedication, and misplaced priorities. As a leader of a national party, his duty is to engage in legislative affairs, contribute to policy-making, and present a strong opposition. Instead, he has consistently underperformed, raising serious doubts about his commitment to the role he has been elected for.