PM Modi to Distribute Over 71k Appointment Letters to New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela Today | LIVE | Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on December 23 through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a release on Sunday. According to the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.

