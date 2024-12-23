Published 06:59 IST, December 23rd 2024
PM Modi to Distribute Over 71k Appointment Letters to New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela Today | LIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on December 23 through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a release on Sunday. According to the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.
07:04 IST, December 23rd 2024
3 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Agartala Railway Station for Illegal Entry
Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Tripura's Agartala Railway Station on Sunday for illegal entry into India, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Agartala Government Railway Police stated. The arrest was made following a joint operation by the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the intelligence department.
07:03 IST, December 23rd 2024
Cold Wave Grips Delhi Amid Fog
A layer of fog engulfed the national capital as coldwave gripped the city.
06:55 IST, December 23rd 2024
Updated 07:04 IST, December 23rd 2024