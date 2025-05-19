Rahul Gandhi Continues to Peddle 'Fake Narrative' on Operation Sindoor Despite MEA Fact-Check

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party members continue to build a fake narrative against Operation Sindoor, asking, “How many jets did we lose?” despite multiple fact checks by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The controversy erupted after Gandhi alleged that the Indian government informed Pakistan before launching the operation, questioning the loss of Indian Air Force jets as a result.

MEA’s Clarification on Operation Sindoor

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly refuted claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding Operation Sindoor, calling them an “utter misrepresentation of facts”.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier stated that India had sent a message to Pakistan, informing them that the strikes were targeting terrorist infrastructure, not military assets. He noted that Pakistan’s military had the option to stay out of the conflict but chose otherwise.

Rahul Gandhi’s Fake Narrative on Social Media

Rahul Gandhi took to social media and shared a post on Monday calling the government’s decision a crime. He questioned, “Who authorized it? How many aircraft did our Air Force lose as a result?”.

Rahul Gandhi Speaking the Language of Pakistan

His post sparked a political firestorm, with BJP leaders accusing him of spreading misinformation and acting as a “propaganda tool” for Pakistan. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari attacked Gandhi, stating that his remarks were misleading and damaging to national security.

BJP's Amit Malviya said, “Rahul Gandhi’s daftness is not merely incidental—it is sinister. He is speaking the language of Pakistan.”

The BJP has demanded an apology from Gandhi, arguing that his statements undermine India’s military efforts and misrepresent the facts surrounding Operation Sindoor.