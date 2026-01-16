Updated 16 January 2026 at 12:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi Cries ‘Vote Chori’ As BJP-Shinde Sena Surge Ahead In Early Trends
Reacting sharply to the initial trends in the Maharashtra civic body elections, Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of eroding public faith in the electoral process. He said gaslighting citizens was how trust had collapsed in the democracy.
Mumbai: As counting for the Maharashtra civic body elections got underway on Friday, the Congress escalated its attack on the Election Commission, with Rahul Gandhi alleging “vote chori” after the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance raced to a commanding early lead.
Reacting sharply to the initial trends, Gandhi accused the poll machinery of eroding public faith in the electoral process. “Election Commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy,” he said, claiming that repeated irregularities were being brushed aside instead of being addressed transparently.
Calling the alleged manipulation a direct assault on the Constitution, the former Congress president asserted, “Vote chori is an anti-national act,” and demanded accountability from the poll panel. He urged the Commission to explain complaints related to voting procedures and safeguards, including concerns raised by the Opposition over electoral checks meant to ensure the sanctity of the vote.
The remarks come amid heightened political tempers in Maharashtra, with Opposition parties flagging issues ranging from voter roll discrepancies to the effectiveness of indelible ink used during polling. While the Election Commission has maintained that the process is robust and that any complaints will be examined as per laid-down norms, Congress leaders insist the pattern of alleged lapses has become too frequent to ignore.
Early trends showed the BJP-Shinde Sena combine pulling ahead across several key wards, putting the Maha Vikas Aghadi on the defensive.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 16 January 2026 at 12:22 IST