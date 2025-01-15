Rahul Gandhi Declares War on Nation, Says Fight is Against Indian State, Not Just BJP and RSS

New Delhi: Days after RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that India has gotten ‘true independence’ after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has called his statement a treason and an insult to every Indian. Not only this, Rahul Gandhi has also declared war on not just the political parties and organisations, but on the nation as a whole.

‘We Are Now Fighting the BJP , RSS And Indian State Itself’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat saying that his remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason. He went on to declare a war on not just the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) but on the nation as a whole.

While addressing at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, Rahul Gandhi said, “Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters here, Gandhi said every party worker is fighting this battle of ideologies under difficult circumstances where institutions have been captured by the BJP and the RSS and investigative agencies are being used against opposition leaders. The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also hit out at the Election Commission and alleged that there is a "serious problem" with the country's election system.

‘Mohan Bhagwat Has the Audacity…’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At RSS Chief

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to say to the country what he thinks about the independence movement and the Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason... Because he is stating that the Constitution is invalid and the fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly. In any other country, he would be arrested and tried. That is a fact," Gandhi said at the inauguration of the Indira Gandhi Bhawan.

"To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian. And it is time to stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can keep parroting out and shouting," he said. The former Congress president said the party has worked with the Indian people and it has built the success of this country on the foundations of the Constitution and that is what this building symbolises.

"It is important that we take ideas from this building and spread these ideas in the rest of the country," he said. Gandhi further said that "we are fighting a civilisational war with these people, they are attacking every day the ideas that we believe in" and asserted that only the Congress can fight them.

Rahul Gandhi Launches Attack on Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi also launched an attack on the Election Commission and said that the EC has refused to give us information about the increase in the number of voters in Maharashtra from Lok Sabha elections to assembly elections. "What purpose does it serve? Why will it damage the EC? Why are they not giving us the list? "It is the duty of the EC to ensure transparency in elections. If there is an increase of one crore in (the number of) voters in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in Maharashtra, it is the duty and sacred responsibility of the EC to show us exactly why this has happened. There is a serious problem with our election system," Gandhi said.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's True Independence Remark

The RSS Chief said that the date of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi," a day marking the "true independence" of Bharat. According to Bhagwat, the consecration ceremony, which took place on January 22, last year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , symbolises the restoration of the country’s sovereignty after centuries of foreign rule and attacks.

Bhagwat explained that Bharat's "true independence" was established on this day, as the nation faced numerous enemy invasions throughout history. He asserted that the Ram Temple movement was not meant to oppose any group, but rather to awaken the "self" of the nation, helping Bharat stand tall and lead the world with pride.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at an award ceremony in Indore, where Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was presented with the ‘National Devi Ahilya Award’ for his efforts in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.