Rahul Gandhi Intervenes as AICC Urges Bhupen Borah to Stay; Assam Congress Chief Withdraws Resignation

Guwahati, Assam: In a bid to resolve internal tensions in poll-bound Assam, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a 15-minute conversation with former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah following his recent resignation from the party.

Borah has withdrawn his resignation after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) refused to accept it, with the top leadership persuading him to stay.

Jitendra Singh, General Secretary of Congress and Assam in-charge, emphasized the party's familial ethos, stating, "I thank Bhupen Borah for taking back his resignation...Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family. He had sent his resignation to our party's national president. Sometimes there are differences of opinion within the Congress family. The Congress president has not accepted his resignation. The party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, held a long discussion with him. We have resolved this through discussions. He was in Congress for the last 30 years."

Borah had earlier sought time to consult family members before withdrawing his resignation.

"I have sought time, have not withdrawn resignation, [and] will further discuss with family," Borah said.

The development comes against the backdrop of intensive persuasion efforts by state leaders. APCC president Gaurav Gogoi revealed that he and other senior leaders have been at Borah's residence for the past three hours, urging him not to step away.

"We have told Bhupen Borah to not resign," Gogoi said.

Borah, a two-time MLA who led the Assam Congress from 2021 to 2025, submitted his resignation earlier today citing concerns over internal functioning, self-respect, and the party's direction—moves that have raised questions ahead of the crucial Assam Assembly elections expected in the coming months.

Borah confirmed his resignation from the party, saying he has sent his resignation to the Congress high command but chose not to elaborate on the reasons immediately. Borah said he would provide details when he deems it necessary.

"I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command...Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail," Borah told reporters.

While refraining from elaborating on the reasons behind his decision, Borah hinted that the developments stemmed from internal issues beginning with the Behali episode.

"You know a little about why I resigned; everyone knows it. All of this started from Behali," he said.

He also suggested dissatisfaction over the party's internal decision-making processes, particularly regarding participation in the Majuli yatra.

"I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can't even decide on who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party," he remarked.

Following his resignation, Borah said he had received calls from leaders and revealed that Akhil Gogoi had conveyed that his "doors are open", while Lurinjyoti Gogoi also reached out to him.

"Akhil Gogoi has told me that his doors are open for me. Lurin Gogoi also called me up. CM has not called me up. CPI(M) has also called me up. The Congress high command also called me up. But this is not a big deal," he added.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the future of the Congress in the state is "grim," following the resignation of former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah.

The CM called Borah's decision a "symbolic message" reflecting the party's changing dynamics and internal challenges.

Speaking to the reporters, Assam CM said, "Bhupen Borah was the last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress party who did not occupy the post of MLA or minister. His resignation carries a symbolic message that in Congress, no one from a normal family can prosper. He has accused Congress of appeasement politics. I welcome the resignation."

He further added that, "Borah has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow evening I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat."

Highlighting the Congress' situation in Assam, CM Sarma remarked, "Congress's position in Assam is terrible. Three observers have come here for the selection of candidates. They have been assigned an MLA from the minority community. The situation is really grim. In many district offices of Congress in Assam, meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast. People are noticing it. Bhupen Borah's resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader."