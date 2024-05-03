Rahul Gandhi Is Next Mahatma Gandhi, Rahul is 'Pure Hearted', Gandhiji Was ‘Cunning': Cong Leader

Advertisement

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is going to be "the next Mahatma Gandhi", said Congress leader Indranil Rajguru from Gujarat. In a startling statement, Rajguru also said that Rahul is , is “frank” and “pure-hearted,' while Gandhiji was ”cunning."

"Write down my words if you want to. In the coming days, Rahul Gandhi will emerge as the next Mahatma Gandhi. While Gandhiji was somewhat cunning, Rahul is totally frank and pure-hearted,” Rajguru said at a public meeting in Rajkot on May 1.

The ex-legislator further termed the former Congress chief as the country's “leader.”

“People have tried to portray him as a pappu (dim-witted) but the country has now accepted him as its leader,” Rajguru further said.

BJP reacts

The BJP criticized the Congress leader, stating that people will show their anger for the Mahatma Gandhi statement by voting against the Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

“Gandhiji is the father of our nation and led us to Independence. People of India and Gujarat will not forgive the Congress for such comments. This anger will be reflected in the poll results,” said Bharat Boghara, vice president of the BJP's Gujarat unit.

Rajguru replies

Replying to the saffron party, Rajguru highlighted what he termed as “reference" in a history book in which the word “cunning” was used for the Mahatma. The Congress leader also claimed that by “cunning,” he actually meant “clever.”

“I have read many history books related to Gandhiji and in one such book there was a reference about it (cunning). I have not added my own words. I called Rahul Gandhi ‘the next Mahatma’ because today, he is the only one fighting the BJP, just like Mahatma Gandhi fought the British. The BJP is trying to destroy India's democracy,” the former MLA asserted. (With inputs from PTI)

