Rahul Gandhi Jets to Vietnam to Ring in New Year Amid 7 Day National Mourning for Manmohan Singh: BJP | Image: AP

New Delhi: The BJP has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for traveling to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year during the seven-day national mourning period announced for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi.

"While the country mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year," BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post. He accused Rahul of politicising Singh's death for personal gains while showing “contempt” for the late leader.

Malviya went further, alleging that Congress and the Gandhi family hold a bias against Sikhs. “The Gandhis and the Congress hate Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib,” he added, referring to Operation Blue Star in 1984.

BJP and Congress clash over Manmohan Singh’s memorial

The BJP and Congress have also locked horns over the arrangements for Manmohan Singh's last rites. BJP president J.P. Nadda on Saturday stated that the central government had allocated space for a memorial for Singh and informed his family. He accused Congress of spreading "lies" and engaging in "cheap politics" over the issue.

“The Congress is deliberately creating a controversy over Dr. Singh’s cremation at Nigambodh Ghat, despite the government’s efforts to ensure due respect for the former Prime Minister,” Nadda said.

Congress, however, hit back, alleging mishandling by the BJP-led central government. AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal claimed that the Centre had a “hidden agenda” in not identifying a suitable location for Singh’s cremation where a memorial could later be built.

"It is standard practice to set up memorials at the site of last rites for leaders of such stature. The central government’s approach has been disrespectful and raises questions about their intentions," Venugopal said.

Shiromani Akali Dal joins criticism

The controversy has drawn criticism from other quarters as well, including the Shiromani Akali Dal. Venugopal highlighted that both Congress and the Akali Dal had expressed disapproval of the government’s handling of the situation.